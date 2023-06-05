‘God’s University’ points to Elijah for spiritual maturity

“God’s University: A Curriculum on Spiritual Maturity Modeled on the Life of Elijah” (Courier Publishing, 148 pages, $17.95) centers on the history of Elijah and follows his journey as God develops the prophet’s faith.

“The lessons and truths learned by Elijah can also teach us as we apply them to our own trials and difficulties,” said author Edward C. Morris. The teachings in “God’s University” are presented in a form that is readily familiar to anyone who has ever studied at a college or university.

“May these teachings benefit all who wish to graduate from ‘God’s university’ and receive a diploma marked ‘Well done,’” said the author.

Morris is a native of New Orleans and lives in Ohio. He teaches theology in his church and is a former lay leader with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

His educational background includes a B.S. in electrical engineering and an M.A. in theological studies.

“God’s University” is available online wherever books are sold.