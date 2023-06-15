Outside the Walls: Lights. Camera. Action.

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

“Is this a movie?” Christian asked as he raced toward the metro in Hollywood, Calif. Christian was homeless, broken, and in desperate need of hope. He had recently arrived in Los Angeles and had spent the last week in the depths of the subway. I was serving with our South Carolina Palmetto Collective group of college students when we approached Christian with a blanket and shared the gospel with him. The North American Mission Board missionary, Jacob, shared the gospel and invited him to come to a discipleship-based rehab facility and church plant.