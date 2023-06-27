Penn-Dutch Trip to the Amish Country

Penn-Dutch Tentative Itinerary
The Baptist Courier
Sept. 25–29, 2023
- Sept. 25
Greenville pick-up: 8:00 a.m, Courier Office, 100 Manly St., Greenville, S.C.
Lunch: Cracker Barrel in Christiansburg, Va. (Dutch treat)
Hotel: Hampton Inn, Hagerstown, Md.
Dinner: Longhorn Steak House (Dutch treat)
- Sept. 26
Breakfast at hotel
Attraction: Hershey Chocolate World and Store
Lunch: Yoder’s Family Amish Restaurant (included in price)
Attraction: Sight & Sound Theater — “Moses” (included in price
Hotel: Tru by Hilton, Lancaster, Pa.
Dinner: Agape Café and Grill (Dutch treat)
- Sept. 27
Breakfast at hotel
Attraction: The Amish Village and farm tour with step-on guide (included in price)
Lunch: Miller’s Smorgasbord (included in price)
Attraction: Old Windmill Farm Tour (included in price)
Dinner: TBA (Dutch treat)
Hotel: Tru by Hilton, Lancaster, Pa.
- Sept. 28
Breakfast at hotel
Attraction: Kitchen Kettle Village (shopping)
Lunch: At Kitchen Kettle Village (Dutch treat)
Hotel: Hampton Inn, Woodstock, Va.
Dinner: TBA (Dutch treat)
- Sept. 29
Breakfast at hotel
Lunch: TBA (Dutch treat)
Attraction: Billy Graham Library, Charlotte, N.C.
Greenville drop-off: 6:00 p.m., Courier Office