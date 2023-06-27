Penn-Dutch Trip to the Amish Country

By

Published on

Penn-Dutch Tentative Itinerary
The Baptist Courier
Sept. 25–29, 2023

  • Sept. 25
    Greenville pick-up: 8:00 a.m, Courier Office, 100 Manly St., Greenville, S.C.
    Lunch: Cracker Barrel in Christiansburg, Va. (Dutch treat)
    Hotel: Hampton Inn, Hagerstown, Md.
    Dinner: Longhorn Steak House (Dutch treat)
  • Sept. 26
    Breakfast at hotel
    Attraction: Hershey Chocolate World and Store
    Lunch: Yoder’s Family Amish Restaurant (included in price)
    Attraction: Sight & Sound Theater — “Moses” (included in price
    Hotel: Tru by Hilton, Lancaster, Pa.
    Dinner: Agape Café and Grill (Dutch treat)
  • Sept. 27
    Breakfast at hotel
    Attraction: The Amish Village and farm tour with step-on guide (included in price)
    Lunch: Miller’s Smorgasbord (included in price)
    Attraction: Old Windmill Farm Tour (included in price)
    Dinner: TBA (Dutch treat)
    Hotel: Tru by Hilton, Lancaster, Pa.
  • Sept. 28
    Breakfast at hotel
    Attraction: Kitchen Kettle Village (shopping)
    Lunch: At Kitchen Kettle Village (Dutch treat)
    Hotel: Hampton Inn, Woodstock, Va.
    Dinner: TBA (Dutch treat)
  • Sept. 29
    Breakfast at hotel
    Lunch: TBA (Dutch treat)
    Attraction: Billy Graham Library, Charlotte, N.C.
    Greenville drop-off: 6:00 p.m., Courier Office