President’s Perspective: ‘Trust, But Verify’
The 2023 annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention in New Orleans is a few weeks away. If you are reading this, chances are high that the work and health of the convention are important to you. As you support kingdom work through the Cooperative Program, you probably join me in appreciating an old Russian philosophy introduced to Americans by Ronald Reagan: “Trust, but verify.” That actually sounds very Baptist to me. As your church contributes through the Cooperative Program, I hope that you take an interest in what the South Carolina Baptist Convention and the SBC do with those monies. Regarding the upcoming SBC annual meeting, important decisions will be made, and messengers will approach multiple issues with differing convictions about best paths forward. Floor discussion and hallway conversations may turn spirited, revealing principled, even passionate, disagreement.