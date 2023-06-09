Russ receives Hawkins Award at Southwestern Seminary

Bradford Russ, of Greenwood, was selected as the recipient of the school’s O.S. Hawkins Outstanding Pastoral Ministry Graduate Award at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

The award is given to a theology student who has demonstrated a call to pastoral ministry and is considered to be of sound moral character, possesses an exceptional commitment to the Christian ministry, and is a member of a Southern Baptist church.

Russ is a graduate of Liberty University and is pursuing a Master of Divinity degree. Along with other top students at Southwestern Seminary, he was honored for his academic achievements at the student awards banquet on April 14.