Studying prayers of Scripture: New Lifeway Bible study for women

Prayer is a gift — an invitation to talk with God. But prayer can also be a challenge. How do believers experience the joy and fullness of prayer when it is so often accompanied by questions and mysteries?

Lifeway Women is releasing the Bible study “When You Pray: A Study of Six Prayers in the Bible” to equip women with a better understanding of prayer and to offer an invitation to nearness with God through prayer.

In the seven-session study, Bible teachers Kelly Minter, Jackie Hill Perry, Jen Wilkin, Jennifer Rothschild, Jada Edwards and Kristi McLelland help readers study prayers in the Bible that can inspire their own — whether they’re prayers of petition, thanksgiving, praise, lament or intercession.

Beginning and ending with prayers of Jesus, this study walks women through six prayers in Scripture that serve as models for our prayers today. “May Jesus Himself teach us to pray,” Minter said.