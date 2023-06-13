Wholly Healthy: Fall Mortality
I have written many times about the importance of fitness and the fact that it is no less important as we age. However, this story drives it home: https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2023/05/15/fatal-falls-seniors/8501683914836/. Americans are dying of fall-related injuries at an alarming rate. However, it’s more than lack of fitness that is behind this gravitational epidemic. I don’t want to plagiarize, so I’ll leave the reader to review the article. However, I can summarize by saying that many things lead to increased falls in seniors. Among them are the fact that patients are living longer with more serious illnesses, are taking medications that lower blood pressure or cause sedation and have naturally decreased muscle mass and balance.