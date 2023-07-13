Enjoy a cookie and a story with Lottie Moon in ‘Silent Bell’

Imagine being transported in time and space, sitting at the feet of Lottie Moon, hearing stories from Southern Baptists’ most celebrated missionary. If any writer can deliver on the premise, it is Rosalie Hall Hunt, and she does so brilliantly in “Lottie Moon and the Silent Bell” (Courier Publishing, 112 pages, $19.95).

Hunt is today’s definitive voice on historic women on mission, and her newest book draws on a lifetime’s immersion in the study of Lottie Moon’s life and work. For years, Hunt has portrayed the famous missionary in a dramatic monologue she performs in churches. She also knew someone who heard “Aunt Lottie’s” stories firsthand. And, if that’s not enough, it also happens that Hunt grew up in Lottie’s beloved China as a child of missionaries and lived in a house where Lottie once lived.

“I can’t imagine anyone sharing the intimate details of Lottie Moon’s daily life other than our very own modern-day Lottie Moon: Rosalie Hall Hunt,” said Jennifer Davis Rash, editor-in-chief of the Alabama Baptist.

Hunt is a retired Baptist missionary and has taught in Myanmar, South Asia, Australia, the Philippines, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

For anyone young or old who loves captivating stories about missionaries taking the gospel across the world, “Lottie Moon and the Silent Bell,” with rare photos and original illustrations, is the perfect summer read. Available at RosalieHallHunt.com and wherever books are sold online.