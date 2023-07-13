Growing Pains

Because our book publishing service is at full capacity, and as we conduct a self-study at our 10-year mark, Courier Publishing currently is only accepting manuscripts for review in the fall of 2023. If you would like to submit a manuscript at this time, we’ll be happy to provide an evaluation in the fall. We regret that we will not be able to review your manuscript before then. Thank you for your understanding as we take the necessary time to assess our mission and practices in order to ensure the best possible service to our authors.