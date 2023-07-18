India missionary Rebekah Naylor honored at IMB dinner

Missionary surgeon and longtime healthcare missions advocate Dr. Rebekah Naylor was honored at the annual International Mission Board dinner during the 2023 SBC annual meeting in New Orleans.

IMB President Paul Chitwood announced a ministry fund being named in honor of Naylor. Chitwood shared that the inaugural $10,000 gift to the fund will come from the IMB.

“In honor of Dr. Rebekah Naylor’s commitment to getting the gospel to the nations through healthcare, we are creating the ‘Dr. Rebekah Naylor Fund for Global Healthcare Strategies,’ ” Chitwood announced. “Every time someone gives to this fund, they will not only honor Dr. Naylor’s legacy of service, but they will also create opportunities for hurting people to receive physical help and eternal hope.”

Naylor was appointed to India in 1973 and has more than 50 years of service with the IMB. While in India, she helped supervise the growth of the former Chicken Coop Clinic into Bangalore Baptist Hospital as surgeon, chief of the medical staff, administrator and medical superintendent.

In 2009, Naylor retired from her work on the field and became IMB’s global healthcare strategies consultant. Today, IMB has more healthcare missionaries than ever in its history, largely due to her efforts. She has announced her retirement in September.