Legislative Update: Why Should S.C. Baptists Care About Judicial Reform?

God’s Word has much to say about justice. God told Amos, “Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” (Amos 5:24). Solomon extols the virtue of wisdom, writing that “wisdom walks in the way of righteousness and in the paths of justice” (Proverbs 8:20). David wrote, “For the Word of the Lord is upright, and all His work is done in faithfulness. He loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of the steadfast love of the Lord” (Psalm 33:4–5). Rightly determining what is right and just should not be such a challenge. But in a world where the foundation of justice (truth and righteousness) has been undermined, it becomes a bit more complicated. Every law in South Carolina is subject to judicial review. When our justice system works the way our Founding Fathers designed it to work, we have just laws that lead to a government of, for, and by the people. When our judicial system becomes corrupt, whether by design or neglect, we create a culture that bends to the political whims of the powerful. “Liberty and justice for all” are words that are enshrined in our pledge to the flag, but they don’t mean much on Main Street if they are unequally applied.