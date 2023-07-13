More than 12,000 messengers attend New Orleans SBC

There were 12,737 registered messengers for this year’s annual meeting in New Orleans. Aside from the 15,726 in Nashville in 2021, it is the largest group since 1996 in Atlanta, when 13,706 messengers attended. Last year’s gathering in Anaheim brought 8,133 messengers.

Including guests and exhibitors, the total number of those present at the annual meeting came to 18,901.

Texas registered the most attendees, with 1,291. Host state Louisiana followed closely with 1,286, while Florida was third with 1,052.