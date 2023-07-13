Multiple victims of Gowensville youth pastor’s voyeurism identified

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor at First Baptist Church of Gowensville, was arrested May 27 for videotaping a woman while she showered, according to a report by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

After being released on bond, Mayfield then was charged June 1 by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office with having videotaped multiple girls in a bathroom at the church. Greenwood County officials contacted Greenville County deputies about other possible victims discovered during their initial investigation. Greenville County investigators have identified at least six victims at the church, but the investigation is still ongoing.

“South Carolina Baptists believe in the value of every life. We take sexual abuse very seriously,” Tony Wolfe, executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, told Baptist Press June 2. “Our state convention and associations will be working with this church to care for them as they proceed. We are working to help churches eliminate sexual abuse and to respond quickly and appropriately when it is reported.”

Mayfield, who had been employed at Gowensville First for about seven years, has been fired, church officials said. The church released the following statement June 1:

“On May 27th, 2023, First Baptist Gowensville leadership was made aware of an incident of moral misconduct perpetrated by one of our staff members. Proper authorities were notified immediately, and the employee was terminated from his role. Due to the nature of the investigation, FBC Gowensville refers all questions to the law enforcement authorities involved. We remain dedicated to providing a safe worship environment and will be ever vigilant in protecting all persons involved in any of our events.”