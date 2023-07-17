President’s Perspective: Holding Hands
Widespread understanding of the relationships between churches, associations, state/area conventions, and the Southern Baptist Convention used to be a given within our particular family of believers. In recent years, however, there has been an uptick in the use of seemingly benign, but inaccurate, expressions of the nature of these relationships. Whether due to lack of awareness, or imprecision of expression, important lines have become blurred, even within our own circles, and inaccurate assumptions and misunderstandings have been perpetuated and reinforced in non-Baptist circles — and even the broader, secular world. Clearly and accurately articulating how we relate to one another is important, and I’ve seen this firsthand, in talking with non-Baptist Christians who have been prospective members of the church I serve. I’ve had multiple conversations with people who were familiar with bishops and dioceses, synods, districts, presbyteries, superintendents and even popes, but whose faces betrayed confusion when I tried to explain churches, associations, and conventions. When these folks from other backgrounds have come to understand these things, they have quickly embraced them, often with appreciation and relief.