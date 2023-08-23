Another Year, Another Enrollment Record Set at Anderson

Anderson University is still the largest private university in South Carolina, with more than 4,200 students enrolled for the 2023-2024 academic year as classes begin Aug. 23.

Nearly 1,000 first-year students arrived on campus last week, which represents a 6.4 percent increase from last year. Students in the Anderson University Class of 2027 represent 31 states and 12 countries.

“We are extraordinarily blessed that so many young men and women are choosing Anderson University to continue their education,” said Evans P. Whitaker, president of Anderson University. “Despite the conventional wisdom suggesting more and more students are re-thinking higher education as a viable path, that’s not what we’re seeing at AU. On the contrary, we’ve never experienced more interest in the comprehensive Christian education and vibrant experience we provide.

“Today, I celebrate with our entire campus community that Anderson University is as strong as it has ever been throughout our 112-year history as a premier, academically selective private university.”