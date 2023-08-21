Call for 2023 SCBC Resolutions

Resolutions to be considered at the 2023 South Carolina Baptist Convention Annual Meeting are due by midnight on Oct. 13, 2023.

Submissions must include your name, address, email address, and cell phone number. Please include the name and address of your church.

Resolutions for this year’s annual meeting, Nov. 13–14 at Shandon Baptist Church, Columbia, should be sent to the Resolutions Committee, c/o Janet Clonts, South Carolina Baptist Convention, 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia S.C. 29210, or emailed to janetclonts@scbaptist.org.