Charleston Southern sees 1,300-plus residential students moving to its campus

Charleston Southern University welcomed more than 1,300 students to campus during its annual Move-In Weekend.

Having exceeded goals for enrollment and resident housing, CSU projects to have over 2,400 full-time traditional undergraduates joining the campus family this fall. Close to 1,000 graduate and online students will pursue their purpose and degree at CSU as well.

Due to the continued increase in residential numbers, the university will accommodate students in the on-campus Wingate Hotel in nearly all four floors — not unknown to residents prior to the addition of the newest residence hall in 2019.

Numbers this year are on par with last year, as CSU continues to see higher amounts of returning students seeking more affordable housing on campus versus off campus in the Charleston area. Last year, CSU had the largest incoming class than any other member institution within the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities.