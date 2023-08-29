CSU pivots to online learning in wake of Hurricane Idalia

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Charleston area. Out of an abundance of caution, Charleston Southern University will pivot to online learning on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31.

Students are expected to consult Blackboard for specific directions from their professor(s) related to course requirements.

The dining hall will remain open for continuous service. However, all other offices and the Rivers Library will be closed to students and visitors. In accordance with the CSU Emergency Plan, essential personnel will remain on campus for student support and emergency response purposes.

Residential students should remain indoors as weather conditions worsen and read the emergency procedures about storm shelter locations on campus. Students who decide to leave should do so before inclement weather begins. Do not attempt to travel in the storm.

Faculty and staff will receive further communication regarding work expectations.

Please note that CSU is not planning for evacuation. Residential students may remain on campus.

As of now, Thursday afternoon and evening activities will remain on schedule, including CSU’s first home football game of the season against North Greenville at 6 p.m.