Grace and Truth: God Uses Ordinary Means to Accomplish Extraordinary Things
Cal Ripken Jr. became an extraordinary baseball player by doing an ordinary thing: He showed up for work. He did it again and again and again, a record 2,632 consecutive times. The Hall of Fame third baseman first appeared in the Baltimore Orioles starting lineup on May 30, 1982. His name wouldn’t be absent until Sept. 20, 1998. Barry Bonds became baseball’s Benedict Arnold by attempting something extraordinary: bending baseball’s rules. One of the most feared sluggers of the 1990s and 2000s, Bonds broke a most hallowed record: Hank Aaron’s 755 career home runs. But Bonds did it by cheating. For the last several years of his career, he took drugs that artificially enhanced his performance — and inflated his home-run totals — enabling him to pass Aaron.