Join in on the Clemens Family Trip in ‘Ezekiel and Friends’



“Forty Days with Ezekiel and Friends” by Jean Holland (Courier Publishing, 252 pages, $15.95) is a new devotional book for families.

When the Clemens family lands in Israel, the father walks briskly up to the tour guide awaiting their arrival and says, “Howdy, neighbor, do you know Jesus?”

Thus begins a special relationship between the guide, Zeke, and the Clemens family (Dad and Mom, teen Thomas, 12-year-old twins Paul and Paula, and Zoe, 8).

Fueled by the two men’s shared interest in the prophet Ezekiel, the Clemens parents model Deuteronomy 6:6-7 as they talk with their kids about the book of Ezekiel and how it relates to other biblical passages.

Together, they learn about a prophet known mostly for speaking to a valley of dry bones but who also had a lot more to say — words of judgment, instruction and promise — from God to His chosen people.

Holland is a Bible teacher and conference speaker and a former chaplain, science teacher and short-term international missionary.

“Forty Days with Ezekiel and Friends” can be purchased online wherever books are sold.