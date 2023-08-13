Legislative Update: U.S. Supreme Court Delivers Two Crucial Religious Liberty Decisions

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

For Christians, living in a culture that has abandoned absolute truth and reason as its foundation means freedom to speak the truth about biblical truths crucial to our witness and influence within the culture. Jesus’ prayer to His Father in John 17 focuses on our role as witnesses who are not of the world (that is, not motivated or controlled by the world’s priorities), but who are in the world, where we are kept from the evil one (John 17:14-16). Jesus went on to pray, “Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth. As you sent me into the world, so I have sent them into the world” (John 17:17-18). For at least 150 of our country’s 247 years of existence, Christianity was the main influencer in how judgments were made about right and wrong. We are now in a post-truth world where personal autonomy and the satisfaction of the self are the chief aims of culture. In his book, “The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self,” Carl Truman writes that the modern world “is one in which the transcendent purpose collapses into the immanent and in which given purpose collapses into any purpose I choose to create or decide for myself.” In this world, truth becomes whatever we determine it to be apart from the facts that define reality. We are now living in a world where reality is in constant flux, tossed back and forth by the whims of individual desires.