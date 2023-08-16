New podcast ‘Gridiron and the Gospel’ focuses on college football and faith

A new podcast titled “Gridiron and the Gospel” will feature weekly conversations about college football and various topics surrounding the Christian faith.

The podcast will be hosted by George Schroeder and Brad Edwards, both journalism veterans with more than 25 years of covering college football.

“We wanted to capitalize on our (college football) knowledge base and at the same time be able to share the gospel and celebrate our faith in Christ,” Schroeder said. “Our desire is to talk college football, but our greater desire is to share what Christ has done, and is doing, in our lives and the lives of our guests. We hope it encourages believers and challenges unbelievers.”

Schroeder was formerly an award-winning sports journalist, writing for outlets such as USA Today and Sports Illustrated. He is also a former editor of Baptist Press. Edwards was a former researcher and sports personality for ESPN and made radio and TV appearances on shows like SportsCenter and College GameDay. Edwards now works in sales, while Schroeder serves as minister of groups and care with Storyline Church in Arvada, Colo.

The podcast is available on major podcast platforms.