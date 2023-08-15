President’s Perspective: That’s Why
As I write this, I am sitting in my office at 12:33 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023. It’s a strange time to be typing an article for The Baptist Courier. Indeed, what a strange time to be awake. Six of us from First Baptist, Newberry, plus a pastor friend from another South Carolina Baptist church, are going to meet in the church parking lot at 2 a.m. We will put our luggage in vehicles and head to Charlotte in time to meet the suggested three-hours-before-take-off check-in time for a 7 a.m. international departure.