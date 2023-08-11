S.C. Attorney General, Six Others Join Coalition Opposing Target’s Pride Campaign

Attorneys general from seven states, including South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, have joined a coalition opposing Target’s LGBTQ+ Pride campaign.

The coalition joined in a letter to Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell in opposing the corporation’s campaign, which sold LGBTQ+ promotional products as part of a comprehensive effort to promote gender and sexual identity among children, according to Kentucky Today.

The attorneys general letter says states are obliged to “enforce state laws protecting children from content that sexualizes them.” The letter also said Target may be breaching the law by making decisions that are allegedly “unprofitable” and not in the best interests of its shareholders, citing it as a violation of the company’s fiduciary duty.

Wilson was joined by attorneys general from Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Missouri in sending the letter to Target, which has 1,950 stores in the United States.