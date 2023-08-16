S.C. units among multi-state disaster relief response to Vermont flooding

Recovery work by Southern Baptist Disaster Relief responded to catastrophic flooding in Vermont in late July.

South Carolina sent mud-out units, assessors, chaplains, and shower and laundry teams to the city of Barre to help affected homeowners. Feeding teams from South Carolina and Kentucky prepared meals for shelter residents, the community, and other DR volunteers.

The flood response is a multi-state effort involving units and leaders from the Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland/Delaware, New England, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania/South Jersey, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia state conventions.

Results from the first two weeks of the response: 22 salvation decisions, 737 spiritual contacts, 1,323 volunteer days, 178 assessments, 77 showers or laundry loads for the public, 41 flood jobs (mud-out, pressure wash, or mold spray) completed, and 13,506 meals prepared.