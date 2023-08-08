Signed beam installed at NGU’s Donnan Administration Building

An 18-foot steel beam that was prayed over and signed by North Greenville University administrators, faculty, staff, students, and board members on March 2 now serves as a structural piece for the new entrance at the university’s Donnan Administration Building on the Tigerville campus.

Upgrades to the building’s exterior were the highlight of the Donnan/COBE Project in July, as crews installed much of the 4,700 square feet of exterior glass, laid brick and began framing for balconies that will overlook the surrounding foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Inside, crews began hanging drywall in the building’s offices and classroom areas.

Once complete, the Donnan/COBE Project will provide five contemporary classrooms; student gathering, meeting, and collaboration spaces; and faculty offices for the College of Business and Entrepreneurship, which enrolled nearly 500 students in the 2022-2023 academic year.

“This building is going to have all kinds of wonderful ways we can interact with students,” said John Duncan, dean of the university’s College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

“We want our students to go out and be salt, light, and change agents, and do all kinds of good in the world to make it a better place,” he said. “When businesses provide goods and services that make the world better and enable humans to flourish, they’re fulfilling the first command God gave in the first chapter of Genesis. We want students to understand that ministry can take place in the marketplace.”

NGU is also providing a monthly update to the Donnan/COBE Project timeline, which details progress and provides photos of the renovation work.

The Donnan/COBE Project, which remains on track for a fall completion, was designed by Greenville’s Equip Studio, and is managed by Jones Lang Lasalle. Hood Construction is providing general contractor services.

The Donnan/COBE capital campaign began in 2022. For more information, visit go.ngu.edu/donnan-cobe.

— Billy Cannada is communications manager for North Greenville University’s Office of Marketing and Communications.