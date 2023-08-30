UPDATE: EC conducting internal investigation related to McLaurin

The SBC Executive Committee has begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the resignation of Willie McLaurin.

McLaurin resigned on Aug. 17 after confessing to falsifying his education background. He was serving as the interim president and CEO and was thought to be the leading candidate for the permanent role. He had served the EC as vice president for Great Commission relations and mobilization since 2019 and served for many years at the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board prior to coming to the EC.

“We have recently begun an internal review of these matters and anticipate the completion of this review in time for the September SBC Executive Committee meeting,” Jon Wilke, the EC’s director of media relations, told Baptist Press in a written statement.

Baptist Press submitted a list of questions Aug. 25 to EC Chairman Phillip Robertson and EC interim president and CEO Jonathan Howe related to McLaurin’s background. The list included questions about the vetting process surrounding McLaurin’s initial hiring at the EC, his military background and any potential ramifications to the EC’s pending legal challenges.

“The questions you have asked are very similar to the ones the board is asking as well,” Wilke said.

“Any findings will first be shared with the members of the EC and what findings can be made public will be made public at that time,” he said.

The full EC is scheduled to meet Sept. 18-19 in Nashville.

