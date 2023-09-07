Ninety Six Pastor Nominee to Lead SCBC

Chuck Sprouse, pastor of First Baptist Church of Ninety Six, will be nominated for president-elect of the South Carolina Baptist Convention at the annual meeting in November.

Zack Little, pastor of South Side Baptist Church in Abbeville, announced his intention to nominate Sprouse in an Aug. 8 email to The Courier.

Sprouse has been a pastor in South Carolina for more than 23 years, 19 at Ninety Six. He is actively involved in Lakelands Baptist Association and has served in various leadership roles in the state convention. He is a member of the SCBC’s Executive Board and is vice chairman of the Committee on Committees.

Little said he was nominating Sprouse “not only because of his years of experience, but because of his years of faithfulness to his family, his church, his community, his association, and to our convention of churches.”

The annual meeting will be held at Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia, Nov. 13-14.