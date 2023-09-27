Obituary: Ron Satterwhite

Ron Satterwhite, 69, of La Belle, Mo., died June 21, 2023, at the Baptist Home in Ironton, Mo.

A native of Tallahassee, Fla., he was a graduate of Florida Bible College, Hollywood, Fla., and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as a pastor and staff member for Southern Baptist churches for over 50 years, including several South Carolina Baptist churches: Furman, Steep Bottom, Cline, Hulon, Clover, and Friendship in Pauline. He retired in December 2022 as director of missions of the Mt. Salem/Wyaconda Southern Baptist Association and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Association. He also had an online ministry, “On Purpose with Pastor Ron.”

Survivors include two daughters, one son, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Cliff, Don, and David Satterwhite.