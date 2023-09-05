Striking the Waters: Confessional Cooperation the S.C. Baptist Way (Part 2)

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

Last month, The Courier published the first of this two-part series explaining the South Carolina Baptist kind of confessional cooperation. The thesis is that Baptists came confessing and Baptists came cooperating; we are a confessionally cooperative people. However, part of historic Baptist doctrine and practice emphasizes the autonomy of both local congregations and Baptist organizations. As the churches are autonomous from but joyfully cooperative with one another, so are local associations, state and national conventions, and other Baptist auxiliaries and ministry partners. All Baptist bodies are free to set their parameters for cooperation, including the role of the confession in that cooperation. In this way, the South Carolina Baptist Convention is distinct from, while joyfully cooperative with, the Southern Baptist Convention. Technically, a “convention” is simply a convening, in existence only between its opening and closing gavels. The SCBC is not a membership of perpetually affiliated congregations, a concept with which the SBC presently seems to be wrestling. Article III of our Articles of Incorporation articulates our position succinctly: “The corporation has no members.” Rather than a body of affiliated/member churches, the SCBC is a two-day annual gathering of messengers from cooperating S.C. Baptist churches. Here’s what that looks like.