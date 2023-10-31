Grace and Truth: God’s Alibi

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

It’s a question every Christian who has ever lived has asked: “I’m a follower of Christ, yet I’m going through some terrible adversity. Where is God?” Fundamentally, that question lurks behind the cover story for this issue of The Courier, what I like to call “uncomfortable grace” (a term borrowed from Paul David Tripp). What I mean by that phrase is simply this: Often, God will do difficult things in your life, allow things to flood into your life that you simply will never understand. And while you are perplexed about it, things will turn out for your good, and it will turn out to be uncomfortable grace.