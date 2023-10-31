Grace and Truth: God’s Alibi
It’s a question every Christian who has ever lived has asked: “I’m a follower of Christ, yet I’m going through some terrible adversity. Where is God?” Fundamentally, that question lurks behind the cover story for this issue of The Courier, what I like to call “uncomfortable grace” (a term borrowed from Paul David Tripp). What I mean by that phrase is simply this: Often, God will do difficult things in your life, allow things to flood into your life that you simply will never understand. And while you are perplexed about it, things will turn out for your good, and it will turn out to be uncomfortable grace.