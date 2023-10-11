President extends invitation to SCBC Pastors Conference Nov. 13

Mark Krieger, pastor of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Belton and president of the 2023 South Carolina Baptist Convention Pastors Conference, extends an invitation to pastors to attend the event at North Trenholm Baptist Church on Nov. 13.

“This conference has been an incredible time of blessing in my life as I have been encouraged and challenged in the ministry. This blessing seems to come when I need it the most,” Krieger said. “My prayer is — as those who have faithfully served in this role before me — that this year’s conference would continue to be a wonderful time for pastors across the SCBC to be encouraged and challenged.”

Speakers will include Zach Shaw, pastor, Jones Avenue Baptist Church; Stuart Houston, family life, Rock Springs Baptist Church; Tony Wolfe, SCBC executive director-treasurer; and Matt Queen, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Worship will be led by Joshua Hawkins and members of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. A free barbecue lunch will be provided by PPI and Men by Design. The conference theme is “YAHWEH-Nissi — Raising and Staying the Banner Together.”

“As Moses was on the mount when Israel faced the Amalekites in battle, the Scriptures reveal to us that while Moses kept the ‘banner’ raised, they prevailed — but when his arms grew weary, the enemy prevailed. Seeing this, Aaron and Hur came beside Moses to help raise and stay the ‘banner,’ ” Krieger said. “Pastors, it’s my prayer that this conference will be a time when we come beside one another to help ‘raise and stay the banner together.’ ”