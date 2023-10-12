President’s Perspective: An Enthusiastic Invitation
November is coming quickly, and along with it, the 2023 Annual Meeting of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Our 2023 theme is “Let’s Go,” as we lean heavily into the Great Commission. Since our inception as a convention, in response to God’s call for us to reach the nations, South Carolina Baptists have always had an eye on faraway places. Many of our forebears (and contemporaries) have served (or are serving) internationally, in short-term, mid-term, and long-term roles. Our international missions priority was most recently evidenced by a five-year partnership established in 2019 between our convention and IMB personnel serving among what is now known as the Asia-Pacific Rim Peoples Affinity Group. Because the pandemic cost us a year of travel opportunities, the partnership was extended by one year during the 2020 annual meeting; therefore, our partnership commitment runs through November 2025.