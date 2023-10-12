President’s Perspective: An Enthusiastic Invitation

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

November is coming quickly, and along with it, the 2023 Annual Meeting of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Our 2023 theme is “Let’s Go,” as we lean heavily into the Great Commission. Since our inception as a convention, in response to God’s call for us to reach the nations, South Carolina Baptists have always had an eye on faraway places. Many of our forebears (and contemporaries) have served (or are serving) internationally, in short-term, mid-term, and long-term roles. Our international missions priority was most recently evidenced by a five-year partnership established in 2019 between our convention and IMB personnel serving among what is now known as the Asia-Pacific Rim Peoples Affinity Group. Because the pandemic cost us a year of travel opportunities, the partnership was extended by one year during the 2020 annual meeting; therefore, our partnership commitment runs through November 2025.