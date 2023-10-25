Send Relief helps victims of Hamas terror attack in Israel

War has come to the Holy Land.

Following a brutal attack by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, Oct. 7, that killed and injured thousands of people, Israel officially declared war against the militant group.

With the conflict expected to rage for some time to come, Send Relief is working with partners in Israel and the region to quickly respond to needs of people reeling from the effects of war and displacement.

Send Relief is working with Baptist Village, a non-profit organization near Tel Aviv, to provide urgently needed refuge and resources for vulnerable and displaced people during this war. The center has been a place of refreshment and reconciliation since the late 1940s.

“Our hearts are with the Jewish people and all the citizens of Israel who endured this weekend’s devastating attack, and Send Relief is meeting the needs of survivors and displaced families,” said Send Relief President Bryant Wright. “Christians around the world have a keen interest in what happens in and around Israel — Jesus ministered there, and much of biblical history took place in Israel. We pray for God’s justice to be served and for a swift end to the conflict, though we know that peace will not be finally restored until Jesus returns.”

Send Relief and other Southern Baptist leaders have urged people to pray for the peace of Israel. Gifts to support the crisis response in the Holy Land can be given through SendRelief.org.