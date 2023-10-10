Wolfe announces key staff changes for SCBC

In an Aug. 30 press release, Tony Wolfe, executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, announced several key staff changes.

Michael Pigg, SHARE team leader for S.C. Baptists for two years, was appointed director of African American Engagement. Pigg’s primary responsibilities will be to travel the state, building relationships with African American church leaders and within communities that reflect a high population of African Americans, and to be a voice of wisdom and counsel for the SCBC staff in praying, planning, and preparing for African American engagement, Wolfe said.

In setting Pigg’s new role as an SCBC priority, Wolfe said, “Daily, at the front of my mind and in the softest places of my heart rests the beauty of our state’s ethnic diversity — most notably, the 1.4 million African Americans, 26.5 percent of our population, who bear the image of God, are full of dignity and worthy of respect, and help make the Palmetto State more appropriately reflect the rich diversity of God’s magnificent creativity.”

In other staff moves, Lee Clamp, chief strategic officer for the SCBC, was advanced to the position of associate executive director-treasurer; Bryant Sims, director of Denominational Relations, was assigned the role of chief operations officer; and Chad Stillwell, Collegiate Ministry director, stepped into the role of SHARE team leader, but will continue giving oversight to Collegiate Ministry. Also, Melanie Ratcliffe was given additional responsibility within the SHARE team as Relational Evangelism director.