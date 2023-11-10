Legislative Update: Should Christians Be Involved in Politics?
I am guessing that the moment you read the title of this column, you immediately responded with a rousing yes or no. The thought of politics lights a fire in some, while causing others to turn a cold shoulder. No doubt you have heard that politics and religion do not mix. James Madison put it this way, “Religion and government will both exist in greater purity the less they are mixed together.” On the other hand, in his Farewell Address in September of 1796, George Washington referred to religion as the source of morality and “a necessary spring of popular government.” John Adams noted that statesmen “may plan and speculate for liberty, but it is religion and morality alone which can establish the principles upon which freedom can securely stand.”