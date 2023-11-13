Mission:Dignity gifts to be matched up to $700K on #GivingTuesday

Gifts to Mission:Dignity made on Tuesday, Nov. 28, #GivingTuesday, will be doubled to $700,000, thanks to generous donors.

#GivingTuesday is a day of giving following consumer-driven Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday after Thanksgiving. Each of the past two years, more than $1 million was given due to #GivingTuesday donations.

“We are thrilled for the donors who have agreed to match gifts this Giving Tuesday,” GuideStone President Hance Dilbeck said. “One of the joys I’ve discovered in my stewardship of GuideStone has been the godly men and women we serve through Mission:Dignity.”

In 2022, Mission:Dignity assisted more than 2,800 individuals with extra money needed for housing, food and vital medications. It also ensures a well-deserved dignity, independence and, often, the ability to continue serving the Lord.

As always, 100 percent of all gifts go directly to retired Southern Baptist workers, ministers and widows near or below the poverty line. An established endowment covers administrative and overhead costs for the ministry. Mission:Dignity receives no Cooperative Program gifts.

“Mission:Dignity is the core of GuideStone — it is in our DNA,” Dilbeck said. “No retirement-age pastor and his wife or widow should live in poverty. We are thankful for our Southern Baptist family’s generosity and faithful support.”

To learn more about Mission:Dignity, to refer someone in need, or to donate, visit MissionDignity.org.

— Roy Hayhurst is director of denominational and public relations services for GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention.