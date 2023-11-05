New and Noteworthy Books: November 2023

Five Lies of Our Anti-Christian Age (Crossway) by Rosaria Butterfield

Modern culture is increasingly outspoken against a biblical understanding of what it means to be a woman. Even some Christians, swayed by the LGBTQ+ movement, have rejected God’s Word on issues of sexuality and gender in favor of popular opinion. In light of these pressures, it’s more important than ever to help women see the truth about who God created them to be.

Rosaria Butterfield uses Scripture to confront five common lies about sexuality, faith, feminism, gender roles, and modesty often promoted in our secular culture today. Written in the style of a memoir, this book explores Butterfield’s personal battle with these lies ― interwoven with cultural studies, literary criticism, and theology ― to help readers see the beauty in biblical womanhood, marriage, and motherhood.

A Change of Affection: A Gay Man’s Incredible Story of Redemption (Thomas Nelson) by Becket Cook

As a gay man in the entertainment industry, Cook centered his life around celebrity-filled Hollywood parties and traveled to society hot-spots around the world — until a chance encounter with a pastor at a Los Angeles coffee shop one morning changed everything. That pastor shared with him the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ; God worked, and Cook has never been the same.

A Change of Affection gives Cook’s powerful testimony in which God brought him out of the darkness of the homosexual lifestyle and into the marvelous light of His kingdom. Along the way, Cook helps fellow believers to share the gospel with those caught up in this sinful lifestyle.

Cook’s story is an incredible story of God’s grace, a story that demonstrates that the gospel of grace is indeed the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, a story that shows no sinner is beyond the grip of God’s grace. To read his testimony, see the article “From Gay to Gospel” at https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/gay-gospel-becket-cook/.

Hard Sayings: Understanding the Difficult Passages of Scripture (Ligonier) by R.C. Sproul

God inspired His Word and gave it — all of it — for His people to read, comprehend, and apply to everyday life. But some passages are clearer than others.

One of the most skilled Bible teachers over the last half century applies his gift for clarity to some of the knotty parts of Scripture: What did God mean in Genesis 1 when He said, “The world was void and without form,” or did Pharaoh harden his heart or did God do it? Or, what is the unpardonable sin? These and many other questions receive the late and sorely missed Dr. Sproul’s expert treatment.

The Jonah Complex: Meditations on the Sovereignty of God (Independently published) by David S. Steele

Jonah was a prophet confused by God’s clear message to him: Go to Nineveh. His confusion turned Jonah into a rebellious runaway prophet who fled from God’s call to preach repentance to the Ninevites. One thing rings clear in Jonah’s story: God is meticulously sovereign over every molecule, atom, and subatomic particle.

God’s sovereignty is one of the most important and practical doctrines of Scripture, and it unfolds in the context of one of the most famous Bible stories in history. We can learn much about our great God and take comfort in Him from Jonah’s encounter with God (and a big fish), as Steele makes gloriously clear.