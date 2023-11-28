Obituary: Betty Killian

Betty Ann Taylor Killian, 95, of Columbia, died Sept. 28, 2023. She was the widow of the late Harold Killian, who served as pastor of churches in South Carolina, North Carolina and Indiana.

A native of Enon, N.C., she attended Mars Hill College, and was a graduate of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Erskine University. She was an integral part of the ministry and leadership team at each church where she and her husband served, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and hosting an endless number of church functions. She was the author of a book, “God at the Founding,” published by Courier Publishing.

Survivors include four children, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and a granddaughter.