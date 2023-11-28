Obituary: Joe Borgkvist

Joseph “Joe” Borgkvist Jr., 79, of West Columbia, died Oct. 23, 2023.

A native of Portsmouth, N.H., he served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was led to Christ by a Southern Baptist chaplain. After his call to ministry, he graduated from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and served in youth ministry at churches in Georgia and South Carolina, including Westside and First Baptist in West Columbia, and Cayce First Baptist. He served as chaplain of the West Columbia Police Department and was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist in Lexington.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Dye Borgkvist, one daughter, two stepchildren, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jo-Ann Fenn Borgkvist.