Obituary: Wayne Norton

Howard Wayne Norton, 84, of Greenville, died Oct. 31, 2023.

A native of Stony Point, N.C., he was a graduate of Carson Newman College, and served with his wife as missionaries to Oklahoma, working with the Choctaw Indians. He graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, serving as pastor of several churches while in Texas. He later served churches in North Carolina and Georgia before accepting the call as senior pastor of Dunean Baptist Church, Greenville. In retirement, he was owner and operator of Norton Tours, Greenville.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne Norton, four children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.