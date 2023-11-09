Outside the Walls: The Star of the Show
I had a lead role in the movie “Radio.” I don’t like to brag about it much, but it was kind of a big deal. The movie was a true story about a high school coach who befriended a man with special needs who helped the team for decades. I had the important part of sitting in the stands with 10,000 other extras. It seemed as if I would have a minor role to play until I got the call from a friend who said they needed someone to be the assistant coach for the opposing team.