President’s Perspective: A Preview of SCBC Meeting

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

The 2023 annual meeting of the South Carolina Baptist Convention is nearly here. The convention sessions have been meticulously planned by multiple people, with the expertise of our convention staff pulling it all together. We will emphasize international missions in a notably immersive and linear format. The convention’s creative team is outdoing themselves in preparing an experience to remember in support of the theme, “Let’s Go!” Having served a five-year term on the Executive Board, followed by one year as president-elect, and now for nearly a year as president, I have had an up-close view of the functioning and operation of our convention for seven straight years. I have worked with and observed our convention staff very closely, and I can tell you that God has blessed us with a team that is second to none in calling, excellence, faithfulness, and integrity.