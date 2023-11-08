President’s Perspective: A Preview of SCBC Meeting
The 2023 annual meeting of the South Carolina Baptist Convention is nearly here. The convention sessions have been meticulously planned by multiple people, with the expertise of our convention staff pulling it all together. We will emphasize international missions in a notably immersive and linear format. The convention’s creative team is outdoing themselves in preparing an experience to remember in support of the theme, “Let’s Go!” Having served a five-year term on the Executive Board, followed by one year as president-elect, and now for nearly a year as president, I have had an up-close view of the functioning and operation of our convention for seven straight years. I have worked with and observed our convention staff very closely, and I can tell you that God has blessed us with a team that is second to none in calling, excellence, faithfulness, and integrity.