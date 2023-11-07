Striking the Waters: An S.C. Baptist Thanksgiving Song (Psalm 136)
"Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good.” Psalm 136 is one of my favorites this time of year. With 26 occurrences, the refrain may seem repetitive to some, but to me it’s a solemn reminder of God’s interminable, faithful love for me and all His people: “His faithful love endures forever.” Verses 1-3 remind us who God is; He is “the Lord … the God of gods … the Lord of lords.” The following lyrics highlight God’s sovereign activity. In my eighth month as a South Carolina Baptist, I am reflecting on God’s goodness to us, with thanksgiving, “for He is good.” HE IS THE GOD OF CREATION (vs. 4–9).