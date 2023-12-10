CSU announces tuition promise program, first private university in S.C. to cover tuition

Charleston Southern University announced the launch of Buc Promise, a new renewable scholarship for Pell-eligible South Carolina residents with a minimum 3.5 high school GPA. The only private university in South Carolina making this tuition guarantee, Charleston Southern will cover the remaining costs of tuition after Pell and other gift aid are applied during a student’s four years at CSU. The program kicks off with the incoming Fall 2024 class.

“Higher education is the pathway to purpose,” President B. Keith Faulkner said. “As a first-generation college student and an alumnus of CSU, I can relate to the challenges and choices that so many students face. Charleston Southern is where I earned the opportunity for a better life, and our commitment to creating an affordable and accessible private Christian higher education experience for South Carolina residents is a decision that will impact generations to come. To transform one student’s life is to transform his or her legacy.”

The Buc Promise is renewable each year, provided the student maintains eligibility.