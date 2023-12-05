New and Noteworthy Books: December 2023

God’s Not Done with You: Encouragement from the Bible’s Greatest Comeback Stories (Good Book Company) by John Meador

We all experience setbacks and disappointments in life. Sometimes those setbacks become entire seasons of life. Businesses fail, relationships falter, discouragement and doubts set in, and circumstances overwhelm us. We feel like past failures define our present and future.

Meador, a faithful Bible teacher for 35 years, uses nine amazing “comeback stories” from the Bible to show how God provides everything needed to get His people through challenging setbacks.

Rather than showing people overcoming hardship through simple grit, the stories of Moses, David, Abigail, Esther, Joseph, Jonah, Elijah, Hezekiah, and Peter tell of extraordinary changes of heart and show how God works in all things for the good of those who love Him. These stories of overwhelming grace give readers a new perspective on their struggles and will encourage them to trust God in the midst of adversity.

The Surprising Genius of Jesus: What the Gospels Reveal About the Greatest Teacher (Crossway) by Peter J. Williams

When you think of Jesus, “genius” is not likely the first word that comes to mind. But when studied in detail, Jesus’s teachings and interactions with others combined high levels of knowledge and insight, verbal skill, and simplicity ― showing that Jesus is a genius.

Peter J. Williams examines the story of the prodigal son in Luke 15 to show the genius, creativity, and wisdom of Jesus’s teachings. Our Lord used simple but powerful stories to confront the Pharisees and scribes of the day, drawing on His knowledge of the Jewish Scriptures to teach His audience through complex layers and themes.

The Advent of Glory: 24 Devotions for Christmas (Good Book Company) by R.C. Sproul

These straightforward, short, and profound Advent readings have been edited from talks given by much-loved Bible teacher, Dr. R.C. Sproul, helping readers to benefit from his enduring insight and wisdom. They delve into the details of the Christmas story and reflect on how these impact our lives now, combining scholarly detail with warm application.

Sunday Matters: 52 Devotions to Prepare Your Heart for Church (Crossway) by Paul David Tripp

Christians understand the importance of attending church, but many find their attention being pulled away from worship because of family, schedule, work, finances, and other distractions. With so much on their minds, how can churchgoers prepare their hearts to offer God the worship He deserves?

Tripp shares 52 devotions about the beauty and significance of church, helping Christians engage in vibrant gathered worship each week. Each short, accessible meditation highlights an essential spiritual topic, including divine grace, gratitude, our identity in Christ, and dependence on the Lord.