Mike Harder began duties as lead pastor of First Baptist Church, Spartanburg, Aug. 6. Previously, Harder had served as Kairos pastor at Brentwood (Tenn.) Baptist Church and lead pastor of The Gospel Church in Nashville. A graduate of the University of Northwestern, he earned a master of divinity degree at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Tabitha, have four children: Abigail, Violet, Georgia, and Josiah.