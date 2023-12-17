Wholly Healthy: Shocking Truth — The World is Not Overpopulated
Here’s a shocking tidbit that doesn’t get much news coverage: The world is not overpopulated. In fact, it is steadily and rapidly becoming underpopulated. In fact, the U.S. population is just barely at maintenance (that is, each adult replaces himself or herself). And this is mainly due to immigration. People just aren’t having many children. Countries that we expect to be growing are contracting. Russia, China and India are below replacement, and Japan is in demographic free fall, its existence in peril in the next couple of centuries.