Anderson Senior Follies Performs Their 35th Show, “Bucket List” 

Anderson Senior Follies, a premier senior theatre performance organization, has showcased musicians, actors, dancers, comedians, and vocalists for 35 years. They will be performing “Bucket List” from March 7-10 at Anderson University’s Henderson Auditorium.

Timmi Jernigan, a Follies member since 2021, described the show as energetic, fast-paced, humorous and creatively choreographed. All the performers are 55 years and older, but the production attracts people of all ages, bringing crowds from across South Carolina and beyond. Each year they write a new script and make new costumes. Hours of practice are put in for the show every year.

One newcomer to the show said, “It’s like a variety show with a really creative storyline.”

Another newcomer said, “I wasn’t expecting all the costumes, lights, and live band! Really professionally done.”

Mary Nickles, the show’s producer, inspires her performers and spotlights each performer’s unique gifts, resulting in a creative production. She has been the director since 2019, bringing more than 17 years of prior experience as a director. She also teaches at Anderson University.

Jernigan said that she likes to think that everyone has a creative spirit like God. She said that the secret ingredient of the production is faith that what the group envisions will come to pass.

Call the box office at 864-231-2080 Tuesday-Thursday from noon until 3:00 p.m. or visit www.andersonseniorfollies.org for tickets.