Bennettsville Second honors former pastor Denny Costner with title of pastor emeritus

Bennettsville Second Baptist Church ended its Nov. 26 service with a surprise ceremony to honor its former pastor, Denny Costner. The church bestowed Costner with the title of pastor emeritus and presented a framed certificate and commemorative Bible to him. The ceremony included the presentation of the title and gift by Ron Taylor, director of missions for Pee Dee Baptist Association; a prayer of dedication and thanksgiving led by Jacob Orr, current pastor; and a confirmation by the congregation led by Steve Bundy, chairman of deacons. Costner served at Bennettsville Second for nearly 29 years, August 1992–July 2021, before retiring due to health concerns. During his tenure, he led many missions and outreach efforts, most notably his annual work in Honduras with Baptist Medical and Dental International. Costner remains a faithful member of Bennettsville Second Baptist Church along with his wife, Tammy.